Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Upped Its Nisource (NI) Position; High Pointe Capital Management Has Decreased Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake as Stock Price Rose

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 26.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,470 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $209.48. About 1.17 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 567,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 15.15M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $434.17M, up from 14.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 1.55 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 12.92% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Maryland Files to Recover Investment in Replacing Aging Infrastructure; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE SAYS L-T GUIDANCE, GROWTH, CAPEX VIEWS REAFFIRMED; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 02/05/2018 – NiSource: On Track for $1.7B-$1.8B Utility Infrastructure Investments in 2018; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 22.87 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock accumulated 36,861 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 47,234 shares. Maine-based Schroder Mgmt Gru has invested 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Weiss Multi holds 76,700 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na owns 39,925 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amer Insurance Company Tx has 0.4% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 14,135 are held by Smithfield Tru. Fred Alger holds 0.03% or 37,287 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 10,000 shares. Boltwood Capital Mgmt reported 0.27% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bender Robert & Associates invested 0.45% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fayez Sarofim And Com holds 12,657 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Weatherstone Capital Mgmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,135 shares.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 3,180 shares to 9,480 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 31,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Barclays Public Ltd owns 346,529 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside Bankshares And Tru accumulated 115 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il invested in 0.06% or 18,292 shares. Private Tru Na has 26,564 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 846,794 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited owns 295,446 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 536 shares stake. Alphaone Invest Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 250 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 3,899 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd owns 5.63 million shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 35,670 shares. Comerica State Bank owns 125,645 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.02% stake.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 314,152 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $91.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutanix Inc by 2.88M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,625 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Put).