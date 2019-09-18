Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Arga Investment Management LP Has Increased Its Stake; High Pointe Capital Management Has Boosted Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake by $375,530

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 45.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 15,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 49,942 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58M, up from 34,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $118.57. About 9.94M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER ISSUES NOTE ON US FARES; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Revenue $15.1B; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 11/04/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 87 FROM SFR 84; 12/04/2018 – JPM’s Lester Says Deficit Concerns Will Impact Fixed Income (Video); 23/05/2018 – HOMESERVE PLC HSV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 890P; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 32.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 7,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 32,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 24,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.35. About 6.11 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 09/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4 Returns to Atlanta March 9-11; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $683.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KOF) by 107,613 shares to 429,958 shares, valued at $26.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 45,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,683 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il holds 2.84% or 247,462 shares. Cypress Asset Inc Tx has 81,920 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc accumulated 11,261 shares. Amer Services Inc stated it has 3,904 shares. Pzena Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 2.46 million shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Llc has 53,541 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 1.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd invested in 11.16M shares or 1.03% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 8,115 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group holds 6,396 shares. Central Securities Corporation invested in 230,000 shares. Swedbank accumulated 5.08 million shares or 2.58% of the stock. Callahan Lc has invested 2.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moneta Grp Inc Investment Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 127,378 shares.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $71.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Group by 43,490 shares to 15,330 shares, valued at $190,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.06% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 1.04M shares. Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.06% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Toth Financial Advisory has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Coastline Tru reported 49,935 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Insight 2811 holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 11,089 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 91,568 shares. Alyeska Gru L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.26M shares. Hsbc Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 631,533 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.14% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.21% or 192,389 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 5,780 shares. Advsrs Asset stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Private Advisor Gru Lc owns 30,757 shares.

