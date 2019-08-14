Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Carroll Financial Associates Cut Holding as Stock Value Rose; Harris Associates LP Increased Holding in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) as Market Valuation Declined

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 6,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 60,727 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, down from 67,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 18.40M shares traded or 63.28% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.65/USD BY ELECTION: JPMORGAN; 08/05/2018 – 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 17/05/2018 – J.P.Morgan Bring Alternative Investments to More Investors (Video); 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Cumulative Voting, Report on Investments Tied to Genocide; 22/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Deficiency Letter from NASDAQ; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spin-off for blockchain project; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 349,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 42.24M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.94 million, up from 41.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.35. About 39.00M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake: 202M Votes Against Compensation Resolution, 166.4M in Favor; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CFO: USED HIGHER OIL PRICES TO HEDGE 2019 VOLUMES; 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – EXPECT SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF UNRECOVERED COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE IN SUBSEQUENT QUARTERS; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; 08/03/2018 – Houston-Based Tellurian Has Held Talks With Other Producers With Haynesville Assets; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Taylor: Rep. Taylor Defends Chesapeake Bay Funding in Spending Bill; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COSTS OF INCIDENT AT CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERABLE; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Urology Expands Geographic Presence with Tennessee Urology Associates Partnership; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR PRODUCTION UP 1%-5% ADJ. FOR ASSET SALES

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.78 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy And Associates reported 0.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hartline Investment holds 15,338 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Corporation has 0.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 60,000 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Incorporated has 7,328 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 4,286 were reported by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 4.16M shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 68,629 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Cohen Steers owns 33,057 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northeast Management has 1.8% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Castleark Lc reported 0.05% stake. Bahl Gaynor owns 3.55M shares. Davidson Inv has 287,449 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Fagan Assoc accumulated 67,269 shares. 183,558 are held by Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corp.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 7,176 shares to 200,100 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Midcap Dividend (DON) by 20,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Class A (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Cap Advisors Ltd Limited has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Advisory Service Net Lc has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). 40.28M are held by State Street Corporation. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 378,958 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 194,749 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). M&T Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 41,158 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 0% or 20,371 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 269,612 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Cidel Asset Mngmt stated it has 478,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 0% or 1,723 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 21,733 shares. 27,713 are owned by Mariner Ltd Liability.

