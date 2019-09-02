Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shareholder Focused Investors Has Raised Position by $404,000; Hap Trading Has Raised Its Holding in Embraer S A (ERJ) by $2.16 Million as Valuation Rose

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. housing starts, building permits fall sharply; 26/04/2018 – JPMORGAN POSTPONES BANXICO RATE CUT FORECAST TO 2Q19 FROM 4Q18; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH SERVICES PMI AT 53.2 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR IMPACT TO BE ABOUT $1.2 BLN AS A RESULT OF ADOPTION OF SEVERAL NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Altice USA To Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 26/04/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSb.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 1042.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 113,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 124,481 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 678,965 shares traded or 9.36% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 03/05/2018 – Aviation Pros: Envoy to Operate 15 New Embraer Large Regional Jets; 27/04/2018 – Embraer 1Q Loss $12.3M; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CFO SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE LIKELY TO FOLLOW LOW INFLATION, SHOULD NOT BE AN ISSUE GOING FORWARD; 22/05/2018 – JBLU: `DEFINITELY’ WILL MAKE DECISION THIS YR ON EMBRAER E190S; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS DEAL WITH EMBRAER IS NOT SOMETHING THE COMPANY “MUST DO”; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER REAFFIRMS ’18 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS ALERIS’ RATINGS (CFR B3) — RATES TERM LOAN; OUTLOOK STABLE

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Cos Lllp holds 126,150 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Benin Mgmt Corporation holds 0.67% or 15,367 shares. Cim Mangement has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 718,450 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp. Nomura Holding Inc accumulated 71,308 shares. Moreover, Bangor Bankshares has 0.62% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 13,943 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hanson And Doremus Inv has 0.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 17,984 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Country Trust Bancshares owns 501,825 shares. Bessemer Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,685 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP has 1.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Calamos Wealth Management Llc holds 1.57% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 108,924 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 8.30M shares stake. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 11,000 shares to 335,600 shares, valued at $69.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,800 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS).