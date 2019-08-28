Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose While Miracle Mile Advisors Boosted by $1.95 Million Its Stake; Hahn Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Euronet Worldwide (FNF) Stake by $142.55 Million

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 19,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 128,265 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98M, up from 109,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $106.68. About 8.02 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 11/04/2018 – LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD LRE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 690P FROM 650P; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase posts record $8.7bn in first quarter profit; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Rothschild Global, ANZ, DBO Partners; 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Does Not See Trade Escalation, Corporate Earnings to Remain ‘Very Good’ (Video); 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table)

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (FNF) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 442,129 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.16B, down from 446,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 656,098 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 02/05/2018 – FNF Reports First Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $0.35 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.42, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 10.3% and Adjust; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE:MHK) by 1,435 shares to 123,502 shares, valued at $15.58 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emcor Group (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:LH).

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.73 million for 12.61 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 11.43M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership has 256,971 shares. Davenport And Communication Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.71% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). The New York-based Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.17% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Macquarie, a Australia-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.35% or 141,068 shares in its portfolio. Axa reported 0% stake. Asset Mgmt holds 9,280 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 157,701 shares. 3,000 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation. Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Com Dba Holt Capital Prns Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.44% or 41,575 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 41,688 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 6,300 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Com reported 451,371 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.33M shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

