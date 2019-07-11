Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose While Smead Capital Management Has Cut Position; Gtt Communications (GTT) Holder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lowered Position

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 21,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 855,785 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.63M, down from 877,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 9.03M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 31/05/2018 – PRICE GROUP SAYS JPMORGAN DECREASED HOLDING TO 4.32%; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON FARES IN REPORT TODAY; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan reveals UK gender pay gap; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – JP MORGAN HELD A 5.932 PCT INDIRECT STAKE IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 6, WITH NO VOTING RIGHTS – FILING

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 120,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 313,740 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 434,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $934.88M market cap company. The stock increased 4.30% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 800,255 shares traded or 62.18% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REV. EU64.2M; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN THE LNG TANKS OF A NEW LNG CARRIER; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Gtt’s B2 Cfr, Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 92.86% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.29% EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 104,384 shares to 109,084 shares, valued at $12.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 26,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.28 billion for 11.08 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. 11,659 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13.