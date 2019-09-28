Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Lowered Holding as Share Value Rose; Grisanti Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec (FBHS) as Valuation Rose

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 4,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 167,103 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.68 million, down from 171,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ JPMorgan Chase & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JPM); 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PEKAO SA PEO.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 170 FROM PLN 168; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 15/05/2018 – Okta Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Financial News: Exclusive: City heavyweight joins fintech backed by JPMorgan and NEX

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (FBHS) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 27,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 82,778 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, down from 110,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 665,398 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Invest Mgmt owns 1.78% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 776,361 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cambridge Advsr reported 8,037 shares. 670,685 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Lenox Wealth Management owns 2,124 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 2.46M shares. Montag A & Assocs invested in 0.83% or 83,592 shares. Intact Invest stated it has 96,700 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Villere St Denis J And Limited Liability Com invested 0.91% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cincinnati invested 0.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hwg Holdings Lp holds 0.64% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,949 shares. Allen Investment Management Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Portland Global Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fosun owns 17,280 shares. Franklin Street Nc accumulated 150,474 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 15,450 shares to 31,158 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 342,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $183.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12,750 shares to 78,667 shares, valued at $10.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 76,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $138.61M for 13.76 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

