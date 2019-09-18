Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Cadinha & Co Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Rose; Greenwood Gearhart Maintains Position in International Business Machines (IBM)

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 8,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 173,613 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.41M, down from 181,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $119.14. About 5.98M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 171 FROM EUR 168; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Trade Tensions Are Curbing Investment (Video); 23/03/2018 – Allison Prang: The largest three banks in the U.S. –JPM, B of A and Wells — have grown their share of deposits to 32% of; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties Sells Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase for $140M; 16/05/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.3 LAST MONTH

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 4,083 shares as the company's stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 61,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.47 million, up from 57,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $140.79. About 1.07 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan has invested 2.61% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hm Payson Communication invested in 0.66% or 133,858 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 449,417 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. 6,497 were reported by First Mercantile. Tdam Usa Inc holds 47,252 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Limited stated it has 69,024 shares. 139,793 were accumulated by Logan Capital Management. Woodstock invested in 7,445 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd holds 0.77% or 4,941 shares. Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 419 shares. Stock Yards Bancorp And holds 0.2% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 15,320 shares. Deprince Race Zollo owns 161,280 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Il owns 5,169 shares. Clark Cap Management Gp Incorporated has 5,516 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Can Blockchain Solve Some Of The Aches Of The Cannabis Industry? – Benzinga" on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "IBM Stock Looks Cheap Here – Yahoo Finance" published on September 09, 2019

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 27,725 shares to 89,654 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,034 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blb&B Advisors accumulated 132,349 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Court Place Advisors Ltd accumulated 20,296 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.87% or 670,685 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability holds 1.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 262,795 shares. Alps Advsr Inc reported 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Atlas Browninc accumulated 21,316 shares. Braun Stacey Associates invested in 264,707 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust reported 2.80M shares stake. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 1.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Grandfield Dodd Lc accumulated 0.36% or 32,908 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research invested in 0.57% or 957,026 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP owns 2,075 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Il holds 2.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 247,462 shares. Syntal Cap Partners Llc reported 10,586 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $553.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,861 shares to 61,020 shares, valued at $19.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 42,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha" on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool" published on August 27, 2019

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.31 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.