Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Increased Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Position; GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC (GBTC) SI Increased By 2.87%

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) stake by 52.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jpmorgan Chase & Company acquired 46,342 shares as Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)’s stock rose 24.07%. The Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 134,223 shares with $10.55 million value, up from 87,881 last quarter. Scotts Miracle Gro Co now has $5.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $105.36. About 879,901 shares traded or 75.05% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & Supplies; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Adj EPS $2.88; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Buys Sunlight to Double Cannabis-Grower Sales; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT IN DEAL VALUED AT $450M; 30/04/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – BENEFITS FROM TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY $0.60 TO $0.80 PER SHARE IN FY 2019

GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC (OTCMKTS:GBTC) had an increase of 2.87% in short interest. GBTC’s SI was 17.48M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.87% from 17.00M shares previously. With 19.27M avg volume, 1 days are for GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC (OTCMKTS:GBTC)’s short sellers to cover GBTC’s short positions. The stock increased 10.32% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 4.59M shares traded. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:GBTC) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $56.52 million activity. $17.68M worth of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) was sold by Hagedorn Partnership – L.P..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

