Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Upped by Autus Asset Management Llc; Gotham Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Masimo (MASI) by $3.89 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 61.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 28,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The hedge fund held 18,004 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 46,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $153.57. About 104,602 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 6,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 63,015 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 56,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 4.06M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH,; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces First Major Branch Expansion in Greater Washington; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan chief Jamie Dimon says Gary Cohn’s resignation “is terrible.”; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race Zollo Inc stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Waddell Reed Financial holds 1.91M shares. Oak Associate Limited Oh stated it has 17,000 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has 982,175 shares. Amarillo Savings Bank has invested 1.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alyeska Investment Grp LP has 416,697 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP reported 0.06% stake. Horrell has 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Finance Consulate has invested 0.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Baskin Fin Services holds 3.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 177,508 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Com has 33,461 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 1.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 25,208 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.26% or 119,867 shares in its portfolio. 16,865 were reported by Gfs Advsr Lc.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,948 shares to 64,456 shares, valued at $15.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 16,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,395 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 30,781 shares to 121,274 shares, valued at $12.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemours Co by 868,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

