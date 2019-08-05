Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Pitcairn Company Has Cut Holding as Share Price Rose; Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Lowered Its Stake in Mastec (MTZ) by $6.57 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 136,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 986,480 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.45 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 15.83% or $7.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 5.41M shares traded or 688.08% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 4,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 38,008 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85M, down from 42,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 11.03M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1550P; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Jury Loss Could Get Much Smaller — Barrons.com; 30/03/2018 – JPMORGAN $8 BILLION JURY LOSS FACES MASSIVE REDUCTION; 22/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – ONLY ONE OF COMPANIES IT HOLDS IN PORTFOLIO – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IS DIRECTLY SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS; 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TO HIRE PEOPLE, LEND TO BUSINESS IN CHINA; 11/05/2018 – Altice USA To Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why You Should Keep An Eye On Citi And JPMorgan This Week – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan raises its stock market forecast, sees a China trade deal and an easy Fed – CNBC” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy JP Morgan Stock Before JPMâ€™s Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Inv Management reported 129,741 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,331 shares. East Coast Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 5,175 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt holds 0.23% or 179,445 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Capital Limited has invested 0.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Dallas Secs invested 0.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Horizon Investments Limited Liability holds 11,869 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc invested in 1.59% or 624,199 shares. Northstar Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 1.31% or 69,852 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 112,572 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 1.35% or 158,315 shares in its portfolio. Huber Capital Limited Liability Com owns 244,090 shares. Sunbelt Securities invested in 1.52% or 30,039 shares. First Mercantile has invested 0.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,441 shares to 14,665 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 9,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Trust And accumulated 271,532 shares. Moreover, Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 140,756 shares. Pitcairn owns 0.02% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 4,530 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 11,697 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com invested 0.09% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 41,019 were accumulated by Stifel Fin Corporation. 74,675 were reported by Argent Capital Management Limited Co. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp Inc owns 0.12% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 103,084 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 446 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,352 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.02% or 1.60 million shares.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “24 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks that Broke Yearly Highs Friday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 406,476 shares to 524,593 shares, valued at $39.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 25,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equinor Asa Sponsored Adr.