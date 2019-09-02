Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Boosted Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stock Rose While Contrarian Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 558,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4.42M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420.56M, up from 3.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 1.93M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 16,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 14,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 31,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 302,805 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 144,199 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $288.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tivo Corp by 206,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 950,953 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney Comm accumulated 13,713 shares. Gradient Investments Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 80,387 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Westpac Corporation invested in 0% or 72,362 shares. 547,481 are held by Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Nuwave Inv Limited Co reported 0.26% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Wisconsin-based Marietta Inv Prtn Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bennicas & owns 6,410 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Palladium Prtnrs Limited invested in 22,389 shares. Legal And General Pcl stated it has 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 0.23% or 10,084 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund has invested 0.17% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fiduciary Trust Communication stated it has 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More important recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Basic Energy Svcs Inc New by 150,000 shares to 792,176 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peabody Energy Corp New by 271,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $117.95M for 15.54 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.