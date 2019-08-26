Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Trimmed Its Position in Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) by $4.03 Million; General Mills (GIS) Market Value Rose While Wilkins Investment Counsel Lowered by $1.69 Million Its Position

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 33,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 74,775 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, down from 107,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 1.08M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 92.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 57,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 4,443 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 62,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.20M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 22,904 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $212M-$228M; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 18/04/2018 – ANIP SAYS FDA APPROVES MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And Impax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 18/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Morphine Sulfate Oral Solution; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 762,312 shares to 5.24M shares, valued at $493.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tellurian Inc New (Call) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.76 million activity. 2,500 shares were bought by HAUGHEY THOMAS, worth $173,240.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.