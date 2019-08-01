Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose While Moller Financial Services Has Lowered Its Holding; Gabelli Securities Has Lowered Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by $8.62 Million as Stock Price Declined

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 97,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 32,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 130,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $103.39. About 4.62M shares traded or 15.82% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 60.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 7,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5,084 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 12,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 13.15M shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan Executive Named President of Cerberus (Video); 30/05/2018 – Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon praises Trump’s deregulatory efforts in annual letter; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG MORG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 100 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 17/04/2018 – HSBC Argentina Unit Seen as Candidate For Sale: JPMorgan; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Gartside Says the Market Should Be Pricing-In an August BOE Rate Hike (Video); 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp Com by 36,600 shares to 342,000 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Speedway A (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 30,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco (NASDAQ:PACB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Opus Grp Llc holds 15,763 shares. Parkside Bancshares & Tru reported 0.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westpac has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 49,609 shares. Birinyi Associates holds 1.61% or 37,062 shares. Guardian Capital Advsrs Lp holds 1.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 99,699 shares. Valley National Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,903 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt stated it has 4,978 shares. Wms Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,654 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Spc Fin invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Horizon Ltd stated it has 11,869 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa reported 3.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vanguard Grp accumulated 261.16 million shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70M and $223.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 456,296 shares to 802,099 shares, valued at $25.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 156,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950.

