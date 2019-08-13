Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Bbr Partners Increased Position by $718,615 as Market Value Rose; Fsi Group Upped Its Stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) as Stock Rose

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 23,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 126,926 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, up from 102,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.73. About 479,119 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 7,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 43,833 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 36,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.68. About 9.16M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan chief paid 364 times more than his typical worker; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 19/03/2018 – JP MORGAN COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICAN EXPANSION IN STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – SURVEYMONKEY INC HIRES JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N TO LEAD PREPARATIONS FOR AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Has Utilities Plunging by Most in Three Months; 11/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says U.S. economy still looks ‘pretty good’; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 02/04/2018 – Top JPMorgan Blockchain Executive Baldet Is Leaving the Bank

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,900 shares to 6,354 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 403,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability invested in 12,077 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 230 shares. Ycg Llc holds 0.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 22,938 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Connable Office Inc reported 0.34% stake. Evanson Asset Mgmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bainco Invsts stated it has 1.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). North Mgmt reported 241,071 shares or 4.07% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,300 shares. Cadinha & Ltd Com reported 181,856 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 1.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Becker Capital Mgmt Inc has 2.64% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 702,774 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Lc owns 18,175 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 904,778 shares. Rothschild And Asset Us owns 336,966 shares. Highland Mngmt Lp reported 0.19% stake. Sit Assoc Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Tower Cap Lc (Trc) owns 299 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Bb&T owns 16,561 shares. holds 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 28 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd has 0.02% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 230,831 shares. Cadence Cap Management Limited Co holds 23,671 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Barclays Plc accumulated 0% or 42,769 shares. Loomis Sayles And Co Lp has 242,654 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 56,802 were accumulated by Pnc Service Group. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

