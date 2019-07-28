Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Held by Vigilant Capital Management Llc; Fsi Group Decreased Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $1.43 Million

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 52,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 270,920 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, down from 323,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH REPORTS MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK IN 2017 OF 57.9 PCT; 20/03/2018 – BofA Is Said to Seek Some Margin Loan Sales After Steinhoff Loss; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: DTI HOLDCO, LENDER CALL ON MARCH 12 VIA BAML; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BAC 1Q EQUITIES TRADING REV. EX-DVA $1.52B, EST. $1.18B; 10/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 28/05/2018 – BOFA EMEA INFRA HEAD CHRYSSICOPOULOS IS SAID TO BE LEAVING; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 12,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,004 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12 million, up from 166,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – Fitch: JPM Reports Record Quarter on Higher Volatility and Interest Rates; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Has Utilities Plunging by Most in Three Months; 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A+’; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake in China JV

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America: Capital Returns May Lead To A 14% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trading, Tough Backdrop to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 45,432 shares in its portfolio. Century Companies holds 0.36% or 12.73M shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co owns 138,592 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Sage Fincl Grp has 1,053 shares. 1.24 million are owned by M&T Commercial Bank Corp. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Llc reported 9,300 shares. Aristotle Llc reported 3.06% stake. Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri reported 0.17% stake. Strs Ohio reported 0.84% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Heartland Consultants holds 0.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 19,307 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors invested in 5,777 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va accumulated 0.32% or 38,691 shares. Regions Financial holds 1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 3.15 million shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sandy Spring Natl Bank has 0.19% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. 1,700 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $194,242. Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96 million on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Inv Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,793 shares. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 1.4% or 143,152 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.89% or 891,064 shares. Trust Department Mb Fincl Bank N A reported 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kentucky-based Argi Inv Lc has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Conning Incorporated stated it has 495,523 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Inc reported 2.14M shares. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Atlantic Union Bancorporation owns 56,382 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Corp stated it has 60,682 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Jcic Asset Mgmt invested in 4.51% or 112,117 shares. Natl Bank Of Stockton invested 1.49% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability owns 32,200 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. 20,995 were reported by Brookstone Capital. Insight 2811 Inc invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Headlines – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Unveils Its 2019 Capital Program: What Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.