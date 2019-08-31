Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Boosted by Autus Asset Management Llc; Formfactor (FORM) Shareholder Crosslink Capital Has Cut Position by $1.00 Million

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 6,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 63,015 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 56,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – Investors & Innovators to Come Together at BioNJ’s BioPartnering Conference with J.P. Morgan; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Halcon Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Unit Looks to Control 51% of Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Prlm Rtgs; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Formfactor (FORM) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 62,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The hedge fund held 430,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, down from 493,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Formfactor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 119,976 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor; 29/05/2018 – FormFactor Named a Best Supplier in Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 30/05/2018 – Global Source Measure Unit Market by Form Factor, Application, End-User Industry, Type & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M; 07/03/2018 – New FormFactor Probing System Dramatically Improves Throughput and Productivity; 14/05/2018 – Filament Unveils Industry’s First Blockchain Hardware Device in a USB Form Factor for Existing IoT Devices

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,770 shares to 13,924 shares, valued at $749,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,215 shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.39 million shares. Kistler stated it has 17,732 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Optimum Advsr reported 31,755 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited invested 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bahl Gaynor Incorporated has 3.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3.55M shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 1.16% or 2.20M shares. Picton Mahoney Asset stated it has 247,355 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.86% or 53,569 shares in its portfolio. Michael Susan Dell Foundation has invested 4.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paw Cap Corporation holds 6,000 shares. Majedie Asset Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 123,909 shares. Summit Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 15,535 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 1.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold FORM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Lc reported 10,185 shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Voya Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 75,004 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.01% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Everence Cap has 0.04% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 352,526 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Com holds 0% or 135,300 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Company owns 11,237 shares. Mirador Capital Prtnrs Lp owns 0.2% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 23,110 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 737,158 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 14,111 shares. Fmr Lc owns 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 1.02M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 57,253 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 100,300 were reported by Pacific Ridge Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) by 19,280 shares to 121,595 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.