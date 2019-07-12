Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Smith Salley & Associates Increased Its Holding by $755,985 as Shares Rose; Force Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Take (TTWO) by $507,600

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 7,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,615 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46 million, up from 155,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $114.61. About 4.58 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co expected to post earnings of $2.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Capital Growth Adds JPMorgan, Exits Skechers: 13F; 23/04/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN PICKS JP MORGAN AND VTB CAPITAL TO LEAD INTERNATIONAL LISTING OF KAZAKHTELECOM; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Cumulative Voting, Report on Investments Tied to Genocide; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Says Tariff Discussion Could be ‘Heated’ (Video); 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC SAID TO ALSO PICK DEUTSCHE BANK, JPMORGAN FOR IPO; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $117. About 374,151 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And accumulated 756,023 shares. Highline Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 3.83% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 646,100 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 134,211 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% or 21,729 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 0% or 440 shares. 17,090 are held by Stevens Limited Partnership. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Braun Stacey Inc accumulated 127,488 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% or 55,366 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Carroll Financial has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Uss Investment Mngmt has 0.7% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 661,349 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt invested 0.06% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Manufacturers Life Ins The has 117,895 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can invested in 0.03% or 123,850 shares. 50,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 13,103 shares to 51,711 shares, valued at $8.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,795 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. 13,341 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S. $1.96 million worth of stock was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. 5,831 shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY, worth $599,304 on Sunday, January 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 712,131 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 9,223 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 238,596 shares. Harris Associates LP has 39,152 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Management Tx invested 2.96% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 1.37% or 1.10 million shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp owns 265,180 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Kopp Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,927 shares. Ally Finance Inc reported 46,000 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Elkhorn Partnership invested in 0.18% or 3,000 shares. Notis reported 0.94% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rudman Errol M invested in 3.22% or 47,110 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Liberty Capital Mngmt reported 17,391 shares. Nomura Hldg holds 0.03% or 71,308 shares.