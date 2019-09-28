Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shareholder Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Upped Position; Flippin Bruce & Porter Cut Its Position in Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) by $2.89 Million as Stock Rose

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 34,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 122,429 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.20 million, down from 157,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 1.42 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 23.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 27,315 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, up from 22,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY…; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN WEALTH MGMT CEO MARY ERDOES COMMENTS IN ANNUAL LETTER; 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS RAISED SOME LEGITIMATE ISSUES ON TRADE, TRUMP DID THE RIGHT THING ON CHINA’S ZTE CORP; 27/03/2018 – JP Morgan: Investors are ‘overreacting’ so buy this market dip for big rally ahead; 11/05/2018 – ITV PLC ITV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 200P FROM 185P; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO FILES FOR PRICING OF UP TO $2.25 BLN FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2029 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “iPath Series B Carbon ETNs (GRN) Debuts on NYSE – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Eaton’s eMobility Division Inks Another Deal – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80M for 13.48 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $569.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 45,112 shares to 232,069 shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 21,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Compass Minls Intl (NYSE:CMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth stated it has 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Argent stated it has 0.06% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hgk Asset Mngmt has invested 1.51% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Capital Inc Ca holds 36,838 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 154,580 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability holds 5,050 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hartford Invest Mgmt accumulated 58,961 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated reported 248 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hm Payson has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Beese Fulmer Mgmt has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Altavista Wealth Mngmt reported 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.14% or 4.20M shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.03% or 5,155 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc accumulated 6,672 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $283.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13,877 shares to 9,608 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,101 shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 151,730 are owned by Wilsey Asset Inc. Moreover, Town & Country Natl Bank Dba First Bankers Trust has 2.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability invested in 13,862 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 190,443 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Madison Invest Inc invested 0.93% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 2.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 105,268 were reported by Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation. 5,197 were reported by Tortoise Inv Limited Liability Company. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Ny accumulated 0.16% or 15,762 shares. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc accumulated 53,738 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Delphi Mgmt Incorporated Ma holds 1.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 14,529 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc holds 27,892 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. E&G Advsrs Lp invested in 2.08% or 43,553 shares. 37,840 were reported by United Asset Strategies. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).