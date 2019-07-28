Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Value Rose While Stoneridge Investment Partners Increased Its Holding; Fj Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) Stake by $409,520 as Share Value Declined

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 25,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 423,405 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, down from 449,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.69. About 579,412 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 5.37% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net $48M; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.45%, EST. 3.37%; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 29C; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $128.5M; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 13,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, up from 76,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – Chase and Jaguar Land Rover Renew Private Label Agreement; 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – CONVATEC GROUP PLC CTEC.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 274P FROM 254P; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties Sells Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase for $140M; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 11/05/2018 – AEROFLOT AFLT.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 142 ROUBLES FROM 125 ROUBLES; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN MARCH CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.65% :10239Z US

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why You Should Keep An Eye On Citi And JPMorgan This Week – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Closes InstaMed Acquisition – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “JAGGAER Partners with JP Morgan to Provide Powerful Purchasing Oversight for Education, Public Sector and Commercial Industries – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Futures Rise in Holiday-Thinned Trade; Jobs Data in Focus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter. 3,022 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million was made by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,150 shares to 6,875 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Class A by 613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,019 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs owns 56 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blue stated it has 20,629 shares. Biondo Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 2.3% or 90,688 shares. 63,160 are held by Cornerstone Capital. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, New York-based fund reported 19,108 shares. Forte Limited Adv owns 0.69% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 18,948 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.5% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 348,956 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.95% or 1.04M shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 6.23M shares or 2.16% of the stock. Cibc Asset Inc owns 480,546 shares. Counselors invested in 344,310 shares. At Natl Bank reported 34,852 shares stake. Intersect Limited Company holds 1.66% or 38,959 shares. Sfmg Llc accumulated 0.15% or 10,084 shares. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney Co, New York-based fund reported 74,386 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 760,442 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $75.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Point Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 19,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Provident Bancorp Inc.