Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose While Graham Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake by $7.77 Million; Fj Capital Management Cut Its Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Position by $6.24 Million

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 109,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 749,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.06M, down from 858,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.01. About 274,969 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.18M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 9.08M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN MARCH CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.65% :10239Z US; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 24/04/2018 – ALFA LAVAL AB ALFA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 210 FROM SEK 201; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.3 LAST MONTH; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Rtg On JPMorgan Comm Mtg Sec Corp 2004-LN2; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Sees Chance Oil Will Stay Around $70 All Year (Video); 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Glob Inv Co has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Llc New York holds 0.16% or 15,762 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has 57.80M shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Atwood Palmer invested in 0.14% or 9,288 shares. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 2,053 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 7,400 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 14.32M shares. Sol Cap holds 0.71% or 23,304 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Ltd Liability stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Florida-based Texas Yale Capital has invested 1.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Iberiabank invested in 133,668 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited has 5,720 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Matrix Asset Advsr New York holds 250,808 shares or 4.97% of its portfolio. 19,108 were reported by Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Liability.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Grp has 9,488 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc owns 6,506 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Com invested in 16,002 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al, New York-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 5,339 shares stake. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 53,548 shares. Penn Cap Mgmt Communication Inc reported 0.19% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 5,000 shares stake. Jane Street Grp Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Lbmc Invest Advsrs Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 22,826 shares. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Com owns 14 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 5,215 shares. Aquiline Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Co invested in 100% or 2.18 million shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Wedge Capital L LP Nc accumulated 1.09M shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc (NYSE:MSL) by 73,990 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $18.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 192,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR).

