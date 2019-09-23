JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) to pay $0.90 on Oct 31, 2019; First Manhattan Company Has Lowered By $3.79 Million Its Vanda Pharma (VNDA) Stake

First Manhattan Company decreased Vanda Pharma (VNDA) stake by 99.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Manhattan Company sold 379,304 shares as Vanda Pharma (VNDA)’s stock declined 22.19%. The First Manhattan Company holds 100 shares with $1,000 value, down from 379,404 last quarter. Vanda Pharma now has $703.75 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $13.21. About 586,999 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 20/04/2018 – MARSHALLS PLC MSLH.L – ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO APPOINT VANDA MURRAY OBE TO BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIR OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ‘610 PATENT IS SET TO EXPIRE NOVEMBER 2, 2027; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $43.6M; 10/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Vanda Pharma; 09/04/2018 – Vanda to Present Tradipitant Scientific Posters at the 10th Georg Rajka International Symposium of Atopic Dermatitis; 23/05/2018 – VANDA SAYS HETLIOZ ) EFFECTIVE IN TREATING JET LAG DURING; 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) is expected to pay $0.90 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:JPM) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.90 dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co's current price of $118.90 translates into 0.76% yield. JPMorgan Chase & Co's dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Sep 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 22.08M shares traded or 89.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 6.53% above currents $118.9 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $380.18 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. It has a 12.16 P/E ratio. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment services and products to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00 million on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has $1900 highest and $1700 lowest target. $18’s average target is 36.26% above currents $13.21 stock price. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had 3 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the shares of VNDA in report on Thursday, August 1 to “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 25 to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold VNDA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 51.99 million shares or 0.34% less from 52.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

First Manhattan Company increased Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) stake by 956,968 shares to 1.94M valued at $41.67 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Thermo Fisher Sci (NYSE:TMO) stake by 60,829 shares and now owns 568,205 shares. Kiniska Pharmaceutic was raised too.

Analysts await Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.13 per share. VNDA’s profit will be $3.73M for 47.18 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.