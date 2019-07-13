Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Old National Bancorp Decreased Its Position by $2.28 Million as Market Value Rose; Financial Counselors Position in Celgene (CELG) Lowered as Share Value Rose

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 84.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 62,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,623 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 74,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.93. About 3.03 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corpor; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Sees Multiple Catalysts for Growth Over Next 12-18 Months; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Reaffirms 2020 Outlook

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 22,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,276 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.68 million, down from 226,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SEEKS MAJORITY STAKE IN CHINA FUND MANAGEMENT JV; 09/03/2018 – EXPECT AIRLINES MAY RAISE 1Q GUIDANCE AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Dimon lays out 100-year China vision with trade spat on horizon- Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “THE GLOBAL ECONOMY CONTINUES TO DO WELL”; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Economist Lim Recommended to Join Bank of Korea’s Board

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.38 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Nuwave Invest Management Limited Company invested in 84 shares. Knott David M reported 4,967 shares stake. California-based Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cibc Ww Mkts Corp reported 495,627 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Communication owns 0.87% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 16,300 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Co Il holds 0.71% or 212,716 shares in its portfolio. Rhenman And Asset Ab holds 0.72% or 65,698 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 87,920 shares. Moreover, Choate Investment Advisors has 0.12% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Burney, a Virginia-based fund reported 92,321 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.13% or 27,734 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management stated it has 46,457 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Morgan Stanley holds 2.78 million shares.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,484 shares to 42,745 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 14,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 1.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management holds 2.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 812,621 shares. Roundview Ltd Liability has invested 1.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Synovus Financial Corporation has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Invesco Limited owns 0.58% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 16.94M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.57% or 38.03M shares in its portfolio. Augustine Asset invested in 37,146 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Hedeker Wealth Lc has 39,054 shares. 15,101 are owned by Beaumont Fincl Prns Ltd Company. Ima Wealth invested 1.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The California-based Leisure Capital has invested 1.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stevens First Principles Investment owns 56 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Farmers Tru owns 102,541 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rench Wealth Management has 3.2% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bluefin Trading Lc reported 24,839 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10,599 shares to 34,166 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

