Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose While Santa Barbara Asset Management Lowered Stake by $2.16 Million; Fifth Third Bancorp Stake In O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Was Lifted

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 36.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 5,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 21,412 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31 million, up from 15,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $369.73. About 297,935 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 21,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.88M, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $104.97. About 8.19 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – JPM EXPECTS CORE MARKETS ACTIVITY TO BE UP BY SINGLE DIGITS; 15/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Businesses Performing Well Across The Board; 21/03/2018 – Rising Chance of 4 Hikes This Year Says JPMorgan Strategist (Video); 29/05/2018 – APA HAD JOINED UBS IN JULY AFTER 13 YEARS AT JPMORGAN; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 09/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 23/03/2018 – EURONAV EURN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8.5; 06/03/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.80 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

