Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Upped Position; Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Lowered Chevroncorp. (CVX) Stake by $2.58 Million; Stock Rose

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.98M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS RAISED SOME LEGITIMATE ISSUES ON TRADE, TRUMP DID THE RIGHT THING ON CHINA’S ZTE CORP; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DRYDEN: OVERWEIGHT EQUITIES DESPITE TARIFF THREAT; 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN STRATEGIST ALEXANDER DRYDEN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 15/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Hires JPMorgan’s Khan to Run EMEA Fintech Coverage; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan shareholders reelect entire board at annual meeting

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Chevroncorp. (CVX) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 20,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 5.04M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620.56M, down from 5.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Chevroncorp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 5.05 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Management Inc has 163,465 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. Regal Advsr Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 12,074 shares. Fincl Advantage Inc has 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Athena Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Washington Capital Mgmt holds 2.16% or 18,830 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 0.28% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 16,411 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc reported 82,768 shares stake. Court Place reported 22,524 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. M Kraus And Com, a Vermont-based fund reported 5,736 shares. Seizert Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 471,541 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru accumulated 580,093 shares. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 2.26% stake. Capital Invest Counsel owns 2,111 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Horrell Cap Management Inc reported 1,647 shares stake. 7,493 are owned by Reilly Fincl Advisors Llc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,702 are held by Osterweis Capital Incorporated. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 8,074 were reported by Sheets Smith Wealth Management. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% or 1,658 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 25,690 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt reported 6,700 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa owns 6,511 shares. First Bankshares reported 86,425 shares. Wilkins Counsel reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Villere St Denis J Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 90,464 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Cleararc Inc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 46,120 shares. Reaves W H & invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 10,505 were accumulated by Lau Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation. Sterneck Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.66% or 6,157 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust accumulated 996,683 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.