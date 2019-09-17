Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose While Eagle Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $509,712; Fairpointe Capital Holds Position in Magna International (MGA)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 4,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 167,103 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.68M, down from 171,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $117.99. About 4.55 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 19/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan Executive Named President of Cerberus (Video); 26/04/2018 – JPMORGAN POSTPONES BANXICO RATE CUT FORECAST TO 2Q19 FROM 4Q18; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1% Position in Gold Standard Ventures; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 29 (Table); 26/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD AXTA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 29/05/2018 – UBS’S DANIELE APA IS SAID TO PLAN RETURNING TO JPMORGAN; 18/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27.5 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Magna International (MGA) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 279,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.65M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Magna International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.82. About 309,765 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technipfmc by 25,567 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $49.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 5.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc has 240,172 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Limited Company stated it has 13,398 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 7,856 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc stated it has 164,820 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has 1.07M shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Limited has 1.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19.05 million shares. Town & Country Bank & Trust & Dba First Bankers holds 41,483 shares. Middleton And Co Ma accumulated 129,348 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp invested in 16,042 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 3.47M shares or 1.08% of the stock. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.12M shares. Transamerica Advsr invested in 0.05% or 1,986 shares. Paw holds 0.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 6,000 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

