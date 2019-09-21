Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Increased Its Position in Capital One Finl (COF) by $80.10 Million as Stock Value Declined; Exxon (XOM) Holder Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Position

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 900,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 12.01M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 billion, up from 11.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.81M shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 6,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 83,536 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40M, down from 89,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 16.86 million shares traded or 53.98% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American (NYSE:AXP) by 2,507 shares to 50,790 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM) by 4,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 54,642 shares to 338,665 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 2.05M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680,540 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).