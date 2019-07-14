Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Has Boosted by Horseman Capital Management Ltd; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Managed Asset Portfolios Increased Position

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: JPMorgan Chase’s Dimon Offers His Stance On Facebook’s Data Scandal; 05/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, JPMORGAN, SULLIVAN & CROMWELL AND LEGANCE ADVISING ON SPIN-OFF; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN TO DOUBLE RESEARCH COVERAGE OF CHINA-LISTED COMPANIES; 01/05/2018 – Chase and Jaguar Land Rover Renew Private Label Agreement; 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Hires JPMorgan’s Khan to Run EMEA Fintech Coverage; 13/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SPEAKS ON BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE CALL; 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Letter and the Puerto Rican Surprise (Podcast); 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A+’; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS BEEN OUTPACING INDUSTRY ON CONSUMER DEPOSIT GROWTH WHILE ATTRACTING SIGNIFICANT NET NEW MONEY AND GROWING CLIENT INVESTMENT ASSETS; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Anderson Says Dollar Should Be Lower Than It Is (Video)

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 11,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,256 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.84M, up from 258,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 6.14M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Mgmt reported 6,997 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Tirschwell & Loewy holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 21,423 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) owns 8,489 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,558 shares. Mondrian Partners holds 1.96% or 769,312 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 0.49% or 4.03 million shares. Miller Howard Investments New York reported 5,116 shares. Campbell Co Inv Adviser Limited Liability holds 0.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 2,559 shares. First Republic holds 0.67% or 1.60M shares. Jmg Fincl Ltd holds 3,415 shares. Amer National Registered Inv Advisor has invested 1.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 890,562 shares. The United Kingdom-based Merian Glob Investors (Uk) has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 6,861 are held by Central Bancshares &. Bright Rock Mngmt Lc has 79,425 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. On Tuesday, January 29 Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,341 shares. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M was made by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Argent Cap Management Limited Co has 3.81% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.03M shares. Summit Strategies Incorporated has invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Farmers Natl Bank holds 1.68% or 30,569 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 1.15M shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank owns 162,501 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Llc has invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 56,745 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. 9,500 were accumulated by Lumina Fund Management. Kistler reported 0.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.21% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 169,992 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 2.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 208,620 shares. 265,532 were reported by James Inv. S R Schill And Assocs reported 9,656 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings.