Jpmorgan Chase & Company Increased By $36.05 Million Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Position; Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Shorts Down By 14.83%

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) stake by 39.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jpmorgan Chase & Company acquired 801,042 shares as Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 2.83 million shares with $128.58M value, up from 2.03 million last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N A now has $7.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 1.47M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A

Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) had a decrease of 14.83% in short interest. EEFT’s SI was 738,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 14.83% from 867,600 shares previously. With 442,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT)’s short sellers to cover EEFT’s short positions. The SI to Euronet Worldwide Inc’s float is 1.5%. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $153.12. About 241,465 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland

Among 3 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zions Bancorporation had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5000 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5600 target in Tuesday, July 23 report.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 5.57 million shares to 89.73M valued at $5.82B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) stake by 825,814 shares and now owns 2,400 shares. John Hancock Etf Trust was reduced too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $391,888 activity. Another trade for 2,172 shares valued at $107,927 was sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E. ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold $259,205 worth of stock. $24,756 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares were sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.22 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electronic Financial Transaction Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. It has a 31.9 P/E ratio. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

