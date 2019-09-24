Jpmorgan Chase & Company Holding in Tyson Foods (TSN) Has Lowered by $59.51 Million; Eog Res Com (EOG) Holder Stralem & Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $902,100

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 9,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 48,650 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, down from 58,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $78.77. About 1.05M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 49.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 753,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 769,844 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.32 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $86.49. About 490,039 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adj EPS $1.27; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits; 31/05/2018 – Tyson Innovation Lab launches ¡Yappah! brand to help fight food waste through a unique chef-driven lens; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for Free, Without Commercials, on All Digital Platforms; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Sees Financial Fitness Program Resulting in $253M Cumulative Pretax Charges, Once Implemented, Vs. Previous $218M; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – FOR 2018, CO SEES CHICKEN SEGMENT SALES VOLUME TO GROW ABOUT 3%-4%, ADJ OPERATING MARGINS TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017 AT AROUND 10%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 7, 2015

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highstreet Asset has 0.89% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 228,242 shares. Caprock Gru holds 0.04% or 2,569 shares in its portfolio. Intact Inv Mgmt reported 26,800 shares. Geode Limited Liability holds 4.54 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The New York-based Howe And Rusling Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Waverton Invest invested in 0.05% or 11,453 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 137,486 shares. Piedmont Advsr Inc accumulated 0.01% or 4,357 shares. Hollencrest Management holds 0.18% or 18,000 shares. Axa has 123,555 shares. Wright Investors Ser accumulated 7,517 shares. 95,261 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 62,306 shares. Innovations Ltd holds 2,910 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 70,673 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tyson Foods Experiencing Short-term Challenges in Fiscal Fourth Quarter – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating on Tyson (TSN) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tyson Ventures Invests in New Wave Foods – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: Activist Investor Reveals Stake in Box, Tyson Cuts EPS Forecast – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyson Foods Names John R. Tyson Chief Sustainability Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 96,929 shares to 5.02 million shares, valued at $230.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 94,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38 million for 13.03 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cheniere Energy, EOG Resources ink long-term gas supply deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Energy SPDR up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.