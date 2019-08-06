Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose While Central Securities Raised Its Stake; Ensign Group (ENSG) Holder Paradigm Capital Management Increased Stake by $2.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) by 78.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 91,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 41,699 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $108.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Kushner, CIM to get $600 mln JPMorgan loan to build Brooklyn residential tower- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Charter to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 14/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P; 06/04/2018 – JP Morgan says it knew ex-minister linked to firm in Nigeria oilfield deal; 29/05/2018 – APA HAD JOINED UBS IN JULY AFTER 13 YEARS AT JPMORGAN; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN NO LONGER HAS NOTIFIABLE INTEREST IN NORWEGIAN AIR; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO REELECT ALL BOARD MEMBERS WITH EACH RECEIVING AT LEAST 88 PERCENT OF VOTES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 39,867 shares. 29,970 were reported by Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. James Inv Research Incorporated invested 0.05% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 19,950 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 59,400 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Miles Cap owns 0.32% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 7,290 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Lp owns 3,790 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Granahan Management Incorporated Ma invested 1.05% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Panagora Asset holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 290,104 shares. Usa Fin Portformulas Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 4,951 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.01% or 550,606 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $913,036 activity.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac/Interactive Corp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 4,500 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $8.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huttig Building (NASDAQ:HBP) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Summit Materials Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Department Mb Natl Bank N A stated it has 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 385 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 169,992 shares. 16,543 are held by Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Ltd. Cls Investments Ltd holds 0.04% or 12,396 shares in its portfolio. Teewinot Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 3.43% or 101,207 shares. Blue Fincl Cap Incorporated owns 20,629 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 1.27% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Blue Chip Prtn stated it has 111,531 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 577,323 shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 143,152 shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 1.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 245,892 shares. B And T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt stated it has 39,633 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 467,114 shares. First City Capital Inc has 1.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 17,973 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $20.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.