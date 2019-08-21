Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Boosted Stake; Energy Income Partners Has Lowered Holding in Duke Energy New (DUK) as Share Price Declined

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 80.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 435,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 103,731 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, down from 539,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $91.06. About 2.12 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 609.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 29,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 34,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 6.04 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – The JPMorgan of Europe? French Giant BNP Paribas Is on a Roll; 11/04/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1550P; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 10/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $63; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting Broker Conference Call (Transcript); 09/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trump’s tariffs prompting some U.S. fund managers to look overseas; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: TECHNOLOGY A BIG FOCUS FOR THE COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – WOLTERS KLUWER NV WLSNc.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 49 EUROS FROM 45.9 EUROS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn) by 28.84 million shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,468 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “The market has a technical problem, making it ‘vulnerable’ to a rapid sell-off, JP Morgan says – CNBC” on July 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Piedmont Natural Gas agrees to slash its NC rate hike by more than half – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Renewables announces the largest wind power project in its fleet – 350-MW Frontier Windpower II in Oklahoma – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 942,585 shares to 4.99 million shares, valued at $124.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 25,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp.

