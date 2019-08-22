Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose While Financial Architects Has Lowered Position by $15.68 Million; Encompass Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Anadarko Pete (APC) by $2.73 Million as Stock Value Rose

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 98.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 155,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 2,611 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264,000, down from 157,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $108.85. About 6.60M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal to be ejected from CEMBI emerging debt indexes-JPMorgan; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP – ACQUIRED J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE & RELATED RESOURCES OPPORTUNITY PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects Mellody Hobson to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan customers will now be able to ask Alexa for the firm’s research reports, according to a report; 07/05/2018 – DIMON: JPMORGAN DOESN’T MONETIZE CLIENT DATA; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT FARE INCREASE COVERS ITS FULL DOMESTIC MARKET: JPMORGAN; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Daily Inflows $45 Mln

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 60,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 160.39% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Stifel Corporation has invested 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). C M Bidwell & Associates Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 11 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 106,347 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc accumulated 2.09 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cambridge Advsr has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Tortoise Invest Lc owns 700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 47,136 are held by Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 14,970 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com holds 0.08% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 3.07 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 7,734 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability holds 4,563 shares. 7,860 are owned by Northstar Invest Advsrs Limited Liability. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 350,726 shares to 249,390 shares, valued at $13.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc by 205,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 849,551 shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,522 shares to 4,922 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.20 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Planning Advsrs Limited reported 0.71% stake. Cacti Asset Ltd holds 16,260 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has 124,259 shares. Whittier Tru Com owns 580,093 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv, Indiana-based fund reported 66,902 shares. Quadrant Capital Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 23,283 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 165,056 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.81 million shares or 1.62% of the stock. Veritable Lp holds 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 166,347 shares. Wealthquest reported 9,631 shares stake. Two Sigma Secs Limited Company invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 76,577 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corp holds 45.93M shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson Inc reported 0.36% stake. Fin Mngmt Pro Inc holds 0.1% or 2,386 shares.