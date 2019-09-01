Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake Has Increased by Focused Investors Llc; Elm Ridge Management Increased Lear (LEA) Stake

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15 million, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 02/04/2018 – Patricof’s Firm, Backed by JPMorgan, to Cater to Sports Figures; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Moves Closer to Urging a Rotation Away From Equities; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD OF JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC CONFIRMS THAT JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT IS WORKING WITH OFAC TO IMPLEMENT NECESSARY ACTIONS IN ORDER TO BE COMPLIAN…; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $112.26. About 841,902 shares traded or 37.64% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 49,500 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $72.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 137,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,592 shares to 8,028 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alcoa Corp by 37,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,617 shares, and cut its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR).