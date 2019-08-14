Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Raised Position by $585,800 as Share Price Rose; Echo Street Capital Management Has Increased Position in Everest Re Group LTD (RE) by $13.33 Million

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $104.75. About 11.87M shares traded or 5.37% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Hires JPMorgan’s Khan to Run EMEA Fintech Coverage; 10/05/2018 – in February, J. P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Juror Says Doomed $8 Billion Award Was Message to Bank; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 29/03/2018 – BARRY SNYDER SUED JPMORGAN SECURITIES IN N.Y. THURSDAY; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 27/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts the S&P 500 will rise by 13 percent through year-end 2018, citing valuation and improving fundamentals; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – RUSAL REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY 1% OF COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO AS AT 28 TH FEBRUARY 2018; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT WORKING W/ OFAC

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 127.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 62,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The hedge fund held 110,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86 million, up from 48,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $5.6 during the last trading session, reaching $247.04. About 162,328 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q OPER EPS $5.34, EST. $5.33; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11; 05/03/2018 Everest Re Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,389 activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider GRAF JOHN A bought $249,234.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 765,008 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $42.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB) by 3,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,240 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold RE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability owns 4,590 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Bessemer Grp holds 0.01% or 14,345 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd has 119,038 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Foster And Motley owns 2,177 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Franklin Res Inc reported 690,485 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 1,428 shares stake. Amer Intl accumulated 0.01% or 16,813 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 1,141 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 251,118 shares. Stifel holds 0% or 6,619 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology holds 0.02% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Prns Incorporated holds 111,368 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,000 shares to 16,900 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Invests Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 18,445 shares. 2,221 were accumulated by Lathrop Inv Mngmt. Palladium Partners Ltd accumulated 337,965 shares. Clearbridge holds 0.61% or 6.78 million shares. Quantum Capital has invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). James Research invested in 1.76% or 265,532 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 2.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Ima Wealth has 1.39% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Grisanti Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 685 shares. Cwh Mngmt holds 2.3% or 54,011 shares. Utd Fire Grp owns 57,736 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd Company holds 1.71% or 63,305 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 868,898 were reported by Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership. Goldman Sachs Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 15.98 million shares.