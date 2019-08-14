Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Capital Advisors Increased Its Stake; Dowling & Yahnke Upped Chevron New (CVX) Position

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 3,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 66,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 63,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $122.39. About 5.54M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 396.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 60,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 76,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, up from 15,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.34. About 12.24 million shares traded or 8.58% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 120.00 FROM USD 119.00; RATING HOLD; 11/05/2018 – Altice USA To Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13 FROM EUR 12; 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan for Argentina project review; 24/05/2018 – SENIOR PLC SNR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365P FROM 335P

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Inc reported 1.33 million shares stake. Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.84% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 56,340 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.88% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Security National Bank Of So Dak has 0.45% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 196,654 are held by Argent Tru. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Il has invested 2.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Scott And Selber Inc has 1.93% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 36,521 shares. Gabelli Funds owns 711,817 shares. Btim Corporation holds 1.62% or 1.18M shares. Portland Counsel Inc has invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). American Research Management accumulated 0.11% or 3,875 shares. Baker Avenue Asset L P, California-based fund reported 51,160 shares. Moreover, Modera Wealth Mngmt has 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 2,418 were reported by Community Fincl Svcs Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 493,600 shares to 164,892 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 22,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” on August 09, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “GE’s stock extends selloff toward 4-month low; J.P. Morgan’s Tusa affirms bearish view – MarketWatch” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chase Bank ‘forgives’ Canadian credit card debt – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chevron Corporation (CVX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.88% or 568,182 shares. Clean Yield Gru reported 0.15% stake. Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 107,243 shares. Stillwater Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,834 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Birinyi stated it has 12,308 shares. Lbmc Advsr Ltd Liability owns 3,458 shares. 77,512 are held by Greenwood Gearhart. Polaris Greystone Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Milestone Group Inc Inc has 1,643 shares. Citizens And Northern stated it has 1.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 72,251 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Aureus Asset Limited accumulated 6,429 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt reported 559,556 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 63,473 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Sit Inv Associate has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 5,670 shares to 451,721 shares, valued at $40.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,296 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).