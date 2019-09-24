Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Private Management Group Trimmed Position as Shares Rose; Doheny Asset Management Has Upped Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by $1.72 Million as Market Value Rose

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 140.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 12,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,193 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96M, up from 8,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $132.11. About 8.80 million shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 64,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 362,025 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.47M, down from 426,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $117.27. About 9.28M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Businesses Performing Well Across The Board; 06/03/2018 – JPMORGAN HEAD OF RUSSIA RESEARCH KANTAROVICH SAID TO LEAVE BANK; 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan said that trading revenue in the second quarter is likely to be about unchanged, calling it “flat year on year.”; 24/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S LEMER TO TAKE OVER COVERAGE OF SOME ENERGY ACCOUNTS; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 87 FROM SFR 84; 12/04/2018 – Five Things to Watch for in JPMorgan’s Results; 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.11 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Exclusive â€”J.P. Morgan Private Bank comes to Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Steel names downgraded at J.P. Morgan on weak steel price outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “J.P. Morgan Interbank Information Network® Grows to 300+ Banks – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Trust Financial Bank owns 503,076 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stevens Mngmt LP owns 92,662 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Wedgewood Investors Pa owns 3,166 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush & invested in 100,981 shares. Omers Administration Corporation owns 4.54 million shares for 5.35% of their portfolio. Kames Capital Plc reported 2.41% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 45,605 are owned by Mount Vernon Assocs Md. Nomura Hldg reported 0.08% stake. Gm Advisory Grp Inc holds 0.5% or 14,317 shares in its portfolio. Grand Jean Inc holds 1.6% or 35,223 shares in its portfolio. Cove Street Capital Limited Co owns 69,434 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc, Arizona-based fund reported 7,668 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.89% or 20,296 shares in its portfolio. 3,463 were accumulated by Fsi Grp Inc Limited Liability Company.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 99,650 shares to 720,636 shares, valued at $15.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iteris Inc (NYSEMKT:ITI) by 218,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc, Florida-based fund reported 8,572 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealth Planning has invested 4.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Accuvest Glob Advsr has 0.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Koshinski Asset Management has invested 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Com has 18,536 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 3.28% or 537,429 shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd reported 5,181 shares stake. Hugh Johnson Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 64,990 shares. Contour Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 7.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aqr Limited Com owns 1.62M shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. 9,138 were reported by Town Country Bank & Trust Trust Dba First Bankers Trust. North Star Asset invested in 91,206 shares or 0.99% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement System has 0.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.61M shares. 18,415 were reported by Wms Prtn Ltd Liability Corp.