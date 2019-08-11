Jpmorgan Chase & Company Increased Cooper Cos (COO) Position; Dodge & Cox Raised Its Danaher (DHR) Holding

Dodge & Cox increased Danaher Corp (DHR) stake by 0.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox acquired 18,400 shares as Danaher Corp (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Dodge & Cox holds 4.71 million shares with $621.73M value, up from 4.69M last quarter. Danaher Corp now has $100.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.31. About 1.26M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased Cooper Cos Inc (COO) stake by 51.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jpmorgan Chase & Company acquired 21,913 shares as Cooper Cos Inc (COO)’s stock rose 17.40%. The Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 64,245 shares with $19.03M value, up from 42,332 last quarter. Cooper Cos Inc now has $16.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $336.87. About 199,614 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 0.33% stake. Wealthcare Mngmt Llc has 1,326 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.32% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 225,159 shares. Regions Financial Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Family Cap Tru reported 29,542 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Inc accumulated 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Covington Cap Management has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 83,041 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 4,077 were accumulated by Atlantic Union Comml Bank. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.33% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Regent Investment Mngmt holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 8,143 shares. 353,129 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mngmt. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 1,071 shares. Korea Inv has invested 0.18% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Danaher Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expect to Wait for General Electric Stock to Turn Around – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Danaher Earnings: 2 Issues To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Danaher Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 4. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Needham on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”.

Dodge & Cox decreased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,700 shares to 43,310 valued at $11.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) stake by 3,243 shares and now owns 49,339 shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co owns 14,195 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.11% stake. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.03% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). First Allied Advisory Incorporated reported 1,174 shares. Nordea Inv Management reported 0% stake. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has 2,288 shares. Pitcairn Communication reported 0.03% stake. Gsa Ptnrs Llp invested in 0.09% or 2,839 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 5.34M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc accumulated 2,401 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Hartford Mgmt Com invested in 0.05% or 5,461 shares. Conning invested in 0.01% or 790 shares. Davis R M holds 0.34% or 30,557 shares in its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cooper Companies has $330 highest and $302 lowest target. $320.67’s average target is -4.81% below currents $336.87 stock price. Cooper Companies had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of COO in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $325 target. Oppenheimer maintained The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Oppenheimer has “Hold” rating and $302 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of COO in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $320 target in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) stake by 18,088 shares to 117,566 valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Knowles Corp (Prn) stake by 2.57 million shares and now owns 16.07 million shares. Washington Tr Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Cooper Companies to Participate in the Baird Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ChannelAdvisor Promotes Beth Segovia to COO NYSE:ECOM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Cooper Companies to Participate in the Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) Names CEO and COO – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “COO, CTO at Wayfair announce retirements – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: July 17, 2019.