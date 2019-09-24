Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Spc Financial Has Boosted Position by $1.37 Million as Stock Price Rose; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Increased Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding by $482,306 as Market Value Rose

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by 127.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 3,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 7,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, up from 3,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $119.19. About 1.54M shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 180.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 12,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 19,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, up from 6,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $118.88. About 9.15M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT HAS 5.01% OF FAGRON VOTING RIGHTS ON MAY 10; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 19/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; 11/04/2018 – REMY COINTREAU RCOP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 118 FROM EUR 113; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY…; 17/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with J.P. Morgan Equity Research Analyst Matthew Boss for an inside look on the state of the retail sector; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $352.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 22,850 shares to 910 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $352.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 22,850 shares to 910 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings.