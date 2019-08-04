Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shareholder Csat Investment Advisory LP Raised Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Homrich & Berg Raised Its Holding by $354,534

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 49.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 7,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 22,105 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 14,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – Halcon Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 24/05/2018 – SENIOR PLC SNR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365P FROM 335P; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Announces Threshold Price, Initial Reference Price and Deemed Conversion Rate for Cash; 04/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names head of artificial intelligence research

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 3,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,102 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 10,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. 18,000 shares valued at $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 9,063 shares to 51 shares, valued at $9,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 22,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14,374 shares to 107,941 shares, valued at $20.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 12,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,342 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

