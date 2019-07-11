Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Northeast Financial Consultants Boosted Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Upped by Group One Trading Lp

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 28,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13 million, up from 160,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $114.02. About 6.05 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS $2.37; 15/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD ETO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 376P FROM 367P; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Adds Yili Industrial, Exits Tal Education; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 137.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 29,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,449 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 21,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $144.34. About 6.04 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) by 54,300 shares to 62,800 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (Call) by 85,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,600 shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950. Shares for $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B. 5,831 shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY, worth $599,304. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.