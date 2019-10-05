Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Financial Counselors Has Increased Position by $471,417; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Kemper Master Retirement Trust Has Increased Holding by $2.39 Million as Stock Rose

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 172.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust bought 17,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 4,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 348,557 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.97 million, up from 344,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Drug container firm Envirotainer up for sale; 22/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 19; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Antofagasta; 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,158 shares to 20,635 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 12,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,573 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated has 8,037 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 153,829 are owned by Howard Capital Management. Maltese Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 45,000 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory has invested 0.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cumberland Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,650 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Com reported 2.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Williams Jones And Associate Lc has invested 1.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Geller Advsrs Lc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,231 shares. Cibc Bancorporation Usa accumulated 0.62% or 39,839 shares. Moreover, Davidson Investment Advsr has 3.28% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Natixis Limited Partnership reported 936,137 shares. The Michigan-based Insight 2811 has invested 0.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Quantum Capital Mgmt reported 0.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Blue Edge Capital invested in 0% or 13,862 shares. Bailard stated it has 0.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Exclusive: UNC Chapel Hill turns to big banks as it seeks millions for financial education center – Triangle Business Journal” on September 26, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday – CNBC” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aramco hires nine banks for IPO top roles – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 673,983 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 0.44% or 103,070 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regions Fincl invested in 0.31% or 196,880 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Frontier Invest Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,449 shares. Kistler invested in 15,142 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 1.14M shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Usa Portformulas Corp owns 51,817 shares. Cypress Capital has 16,461 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 524,870 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd has invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fil owns 2.28M shares. Tortoise Lc reported 2,533 shares.