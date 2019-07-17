Jpmorgan Chase & Company Continues to Hold Position in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN); Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Shareholder Zuckerman Investment Group Has Boosted Stake

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 85.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 34,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,287 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 40,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.15. About 27,430 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 12,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 268,539 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89M, up from 256,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 102,529 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.09% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 14/03/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein Hosts Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SEES UNDER ARMOUR DISTRIBUTION IMPACT CONTINUING; 01/05/2018 – Interior Specialists, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Chris & Dick’s; 13/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR SINKS; DICK’S SAYS UAA APPAREL WEAKNESS HURT SALES; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY CapEx $250M; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Stuns its Critics in an Upset — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: EXITING FITNESS-TRACKER BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – MOSSBERG CITES DICK’S HIRING OF GUN CONTROL LOBBYISTS; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Multi-Year Partnership Between GameChanger And The National Federation Of State High School Ass

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Management Lp holds 0.18% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) or 144,432 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Geode Mgmt Lc owns 1.25M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sweden-based Nordea Inv Management Ab has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 11,303 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Kbc Grp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 278,916 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com reported 96 shares stake. Manufacturers Life The invested in 121,025 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Meeder Asset has invested 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 1,442 shares. Rwwm reported 6.89% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Principal reported 443,309 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited holds 1.48% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) or 41,865 shares.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 60,156 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $93.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 254,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,950 shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) or 16,831 shares. Knott David M owns 0.32% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 17,400 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com reported 17,744 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 72,796 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Qvt Financial LP reported 190,977 shares. Blackrock stated it has 4.80M shares. Fin Counselors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 4,630 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt accumulated 116,670 shares. 16,570 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Com. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Foresite Capital Ii Lc accumulated 3.97% or 188,602 shares. Prudential stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Granahan Invest Inc Ma has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $190,250 activity. On Friday, January 18 the insider CELGENE CORP /DE/ bought $30.37 million.