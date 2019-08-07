Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Horan Capital Advisors Has Cut Holding by $496,617; Denali Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $3.28 Million

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 1064.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 45,400 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $84.11. About 4.45 million shares traded or 218.82% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,389 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, down from 45,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 9.47 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – Qiagen at J.P. Morgan European Health Care Conference Jun 21; 22/04/2018 – DJ JPMorgan Chase & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JPM); 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 29/05/2018 – APA HAD JOINED UBS IN JULY AFTER 13 YEARS AT JPMORGAN; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD RESPONSE TO RECENT ADDITIONAL US SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA; 22/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan developed Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan Faces Lawsuit From Qaddafi’s Libyan Investment Fund; 06/03/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group by 11,500 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT).

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmerisourceBergen Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Knight Transportation, Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Battle On Making Dynamex “ABC” Into Law Now Moves Into The California Senate – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AmerisourceBergen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Visa and J.P. Morgan Help Businesses Make Payments Faster with Billtrustâ€™s Business Payments Network – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Apple Appeals to Privacy Concerns with New Credit Card – Investing News Network” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Superior Industries to Present at J.P. Morgan’s Auto Conference on August 13, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.36 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arga Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fairview Capital Invest Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,683 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citadel Advisors holds 1.67M shares. Finemark Commercial Bank And Tru holds 171,210 shares. Farmers Tru invested 2.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gould Asset Ltd Liability Com Ca accumulated 2,807 shares. Telos Mngmt stated it has 52,595 shares. Hardman Johnston Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Terril Brothers holds 43,252 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associate holds 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,212 shares. Texas Yale reported 1.05% stake. Citigroup Inc holds 0.35% or 3.62M shares in its portfolio. 98,807 are held by Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability has 26,194 shares. 393,681 were accumulated by Oppenheimer.