Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Convergence Investment Partners Lowered Stake; Css Has Decreased Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Stake by $1.09 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 18,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 71,652 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, down from 89,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 9.47M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Slashes iPhone X-Shipment Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE BONUS GAP IS 67%; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY AVERAGE CORE LOANS EX-CIB, UP 8% YOY AND 1% QOQ; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV GROWTH WAS OFFSET BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY IN RATES AND CREDIT; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan addresses ‘exceptions’ to trades; 23/05/2018 – Trade deal or no deal, the tech sector is still in hot water: JP Morgan (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT HAS 5.01% OF FAGRON VOTING RIGHTS ON MAY 10

Css Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) by 62.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 25,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 40,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 3.32M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insmed Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:INSM) by 11,300 shares to 21,300 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07M for 44.72 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.36 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,484 shares to 19,098 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).