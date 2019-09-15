Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Peak Asset Management Has Boosted Stake; Cortland Advisers Lowered Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $16.29 Million

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 3,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 73,275 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19 million, up from 69,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 16.26M shares traded or 37.92% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan sued over fees for cryptocurrency purchases; 18/05/2018 – “I think it’s coming sooner than people probably think,” says Amber Baldet, Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain arm; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Decrease 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Con; 11/04/2018 – BEAZLEY PLC BEZG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 650P FROM 550P; 29/05/2018 – JPM INVESTING $500M MORE Y/Y IN CIB ON TECH, BREXIT, MIFID; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 10/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S LEMER TO TAKE OVER COVERAGE OF SOME ENERGY ACCOUNTS

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 346,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.27M, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 25.14M shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S JOHN SILVIA ENDS INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 19/04/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 02/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Paul Christopher Sees Buying Opportunities in Tech (Video); 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019 — 3rd Update; 30/05/2018 – ‘I’m Sorry’ Gets More Expensive for Wells, Uber and Facebook; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan was skeptical in an interview over whether banks should cut off business with gun retailers; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo staves off shareholder revolt at annual meeting; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 871,534 shares or 3.23% of the stock. Majedie Asset Management holds 0.47% or 55,267 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww holds 0.56% or 1.13M shares. Hwg LP holds 5,949 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Lc has invested 0.92% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greylin Inv Mangement invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lafleur And Godfrey Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 157,449 shares. North American Mgmt Corporation invested 4.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Money Mngmt Lc holds 45,465 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. Tctc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership invested in 80,147 shares. Northside Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gyroscope Group Limited has 11,389 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Pa has invested 4.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tci Wealth stated it has 30,358 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

