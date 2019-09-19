Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Held by Spc Financial Inc; Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Increased Hanover Ins Group (THG) Holding by $1.93 Million

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 180.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 12,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 19,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, up from 6,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $119.57. About 6.68 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale- NY Post; 14/05/2018 – PayPal Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 15,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 204,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.28M, up from 189,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $132.76. About 155,001 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 15/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP: RETIREMENT OF LONGTIME CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 02/05/2018 – The Hanover Reports First Quarter Net Income and Operating Income of $1.57 and $1.95 per Diluted Share, Respectively; First Qua; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for its International Specialty Business; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL SPECIALTY; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $671.9M; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Exploring Possible Sale of its International Specialty-Insurance Business; 12/03/2018 – Hanover Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 30/05/2018 – Hanover Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Jun. 6-7

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “European oil majors upgraded at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Fall After Oil Attacks in Middle East – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Dow Titans Breaking Higher – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Fed Is Shaking Up the Bank Industry’s Payment System – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan (JPM) Dimon Says Dislocation in Money Market Rate Wasn’t a Big Deal, Would Be Far More Dramatic in Bad Times – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Liability invested in 17,910 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Bbr Prns Limited Liability invested in 0.81% or 45,244 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp holds 0.75% or 824,144 shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,944 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,376 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Company owns 99,103 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Hennessy Advsr Inc invested in 0.67% or 125,850 shares. Spectrum Group has 46,794 shares. 177,974 are owned by Stratos Wealth. First Citizens Comml Bank And Trust Company has invested 1.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bowling Mgmt has 34,770 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fil Ltd holds 0.75% or 4.47 million shares in its portfolio. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,900 shares. Private Wealth Partners Llc invested 4.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Advisors invested in 0% or 535 shares. Haverford Communication holds 0.01% or 7,333 shares in its portfolio.