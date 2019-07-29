Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose While Ulysses Management Has Boosted by $3.54 Million Its Stake; Convergence Investment Partners Raised Its Amc Networks (AMCX) Stake

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 105.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 7,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,607 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $829,000, up from 7,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 435,223 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80M shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 ADJUSTED EXPENSE OF ABOUT $63B, INCLUDING THE $1.2B IMPACT OF THE REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 07/03/2018 – VisitPay Signs Exclusive Agreement with JPMorgan Chase; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 23/05/2018 – APTINYX INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, COWEN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. and China have a lot of negotiations ahead in order to iron out the trade frictions between them, according to Haibin Zhu, JPMorgan’s chief China economist; 07/03/2018 – OKTA INC OKTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $38; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – WARRANT EXERCISE PRICE WILL BE REDUCED TO $41.696 /SHARE FROM $41.764/SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15,601 shares to 3,238 shares, valued at $273,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 10,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,409 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

