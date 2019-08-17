Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Held by Private Wealth Partners Llc; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stock Rose While Marathon Asset Management LP Has Lowered Stake

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 179,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 844,808 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 8,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 238,305 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.12M, up from 229,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – NEXT PLC NXT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5240P FROM 4830P; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 364 TO 1; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 24/05/2018 – CONVATEC GROUP PLC CTEC.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 274P FROM 254P; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Unit Looks to Control 51% of Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON SPEAKS ON BTV IN BEIJING; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.32 million for 9.88 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21B and $384.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $282.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium completed purchase of 49% Stake in Auto Body Sheet Joint Venture in Bowling Green, Kentucky – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium provides aluminium solutions for the new AUDI A6 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium releases its 2018 Business and Sustainability Report, highlighting progress towards 2020 sustainability targets – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Bank stocks sink as yield curve inverts, with Bank of America, Citigroup and Regions leading the losers – MarketWatch” on August 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.