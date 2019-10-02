Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) Holder Augustine Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position Lifted by Concourse Capital Management Llc

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc bought 41,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 297,620 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, up from 256,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 866,707 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, up from 37,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $113.78. About 8.55 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: BLOCKCHAIN TECH WILL BE VERY IMPORTANT; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 29/05/2018 – JPM EXPECTS CORE MARKETS ACTIVITY TO BE UP BY SINGLE DIGITS; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM IN THE U.S. AS BUSINESS SENTIMENT REMAINS UPBEAT”; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Revenue $15.1B; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Doesn’t Believe in Tariffs, Says Cohn Loss `Terrible’ (Video); 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $145.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 5,179 shares to 84,082 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weitz Invest Management holds 243,500 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.62% stake. Perkins Coie Co invested 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc reported 174,528 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 159,357 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 1.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 625,601 shares. Haverford Fin holds 106,256 shares or 4.13% of its portfolio. Shell Asset invested in 377,983 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Old Dominion Cap stated it has 1.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vantage Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 73,241 shares. Manchester Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 3,344 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Profit Ltd Llc holds 9,794 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.